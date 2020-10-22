Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market – A USD 3.5 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The research document drafted on Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

Asia Pacific fitness equipment market, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 2 billion in 2019, and is likely to exceed USD 3.5 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 2%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1407/sample

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the Asia Pacific fitness equipment industry is characterized by. The APAC fitness equipment market has aptly been divided on basis of equipment, end-use, regional, and competitive landscape.

The Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Size will experience growth with the increasing demand for strength training equipment, ensuring improved bone health, toned muscles, and enhanced endurance. Strength training is also highly beneficial to the aged population, as it helps them to maintain optimal health and improve mobility. According to the World Economic Forum, elderly people make one third of Japan’s population with around 2.3 billion people in their 70s. The government is focusing on strengthening the healthcare system in the country to ensure their well-being and deliver the care needed. There will be a demand for strength equipment developed for the older population to combat muscle and bone weakness.

According to the analysis, the Asia Pacific fitness equipment market is diversified into regions and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Share will witness growth as hotels focus on equipping their infrastructure with gyms and fitness facilities. Hotels incorporate gyms in their campus to attract fitness-minded guests. Hotels, such as Marina Bay Sands and The Westin in Singapore, offer 24-hour gym facility to their guests. With the growing hospitality industry in South Korea, hotels in the country are also equipping themselves with fitness facilities. The Conrad Seoul hotel offers a modern and complimentary 24-hour fitness center for its visitors. The gym features the latest equipment from Technogym S.p.A from Italy and Precor from the U.S.

The fitness equipment market in Asia Pacific is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Johnson Health Tech, Torque Fitness, Amer Sports Corporation, Hoist Fitness Systems, Nautilus Inc., Technogym S.p.A., Icon Health & Fitness, and True Fitness. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Share, by Equipment, 2020-2026

Cardiovascular Elliptical machines Treadmills Exercise bikes Climbers Others

Strength training Weightlifting Weights Barbells & ladders Extension machines Power racks Others

Others

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Size, by End-Use, 2020-2026

Home

Health clubs

Office

Hotels

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1407/asia-pacific-fitness-equipment-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com