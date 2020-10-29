Asia Pacific Genetic Testing Market Growth Predicted at 15% through 2026

The research report on Asia Pacific Genetic Testing Market offers a thorough understanding on this industry with significant details subject to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

According to this report, APAC genetic testing industry recorded a remuneration of USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2026, increasing at a considerable CAGR of 15%. Moreover, the document also lays focus on the vital information beneficial for various stakeholders in terms of the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, growth prospects, and market segmentations.

The report further offers an insight to various factors that are touted to drive the growth curve of this industry in the upcoming years, along with including crucial details of the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The Asia Pacific genetic testing market, as given in the report, is divided on basis application, test type, regional, and competitive landscape.

Cancer segment were valued over USD 680.0 million in 2019. The differing health behaviors and lifestyles enforces the people at a higher cancer risk in the region. The countries are addressing various strategies to limit their cancer burden. For instance, the national cancer control programs in Korea and Japan are focusing on early screening and detection of cancer. These initiatives by the government organizations have escalated the demand for genetic testing in the cancer applications.

The market has been precisely diversified into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the given document. The report incorporates an analysis on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the future growth opportunities existing in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Japan genetic testing market is estimated to witness around 14.0% CAGR during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributed to the introduction of DNA testing devices that have recently been upgraded and have the potential of diagnosing smallest mutation in the DNA. Also, the high dependence of Japanese population on personalized medicines will positively impact the industry growth.

The genetic testing market in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and is divided into myriad companies such as Acumed LLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, among others. The research study incorporates comprehensive analysis on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their tactics to sustain the position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and stance in the global ecosystem.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Genetic Testing Market Share, By Test Type

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific genetic testing, by test type

4.2. Predictive testing

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Carrier testing

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Prenatal and Newborn Testing

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Diagnostic Testing

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Pharmacogenomic testing

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Nutrigenomics

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Genetic Testing Market Size, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific genetic testing, by Application

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Genetic diseases

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Cardiovascular diseases

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

