Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Growth Predicted at -2.5% through 2026

The research document drafted on Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors. Asia Pacific hand sanitizer industry, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 237.8 million in 2019, and is likely to exceed USD 770 million in 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of -2.5%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1412/sample

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the Asia Pacific hand sanitizer industry is characterized by. The APAC hand sanitizer market has aptly been divided on basis of composition, type, distribution channel, regional, and competitive landscape.

Based on type, the market is fragmented into liquid, foam, gel, liquid, foam among others. Amongst them, the foam segment held around USD 36 million in 2019. Foam based hand sanitizer cling to hands while applying and does not slide off the as compared to gel-based hand sanitizers. These sanitizers are 10 times more effective in killing germs than other types thus accelerating its demand. Similarly, foam-based hand sanitizer gently rolls over skin and provides complete hand coverage on application to fight against the surging number of coronavirus cases or germs.

According to the analysis, the Asia Pacific hand sanitizer market is diversified into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Japan hand sanitizer market is anticipated to witness over 27% market share in 2019. Rising awareness pertaining to hygiene among consumers will raise the demand for hand sanitizers during the forecast period. Introduction of novel products by key market players fosters the market growth. For instance, in April 2020, Shiseido, a Japanese based company launched new hand sanitizer (designated quasi drug), thereby expanding its product portfolio. Rising distribution of hand sanitizer in hospitals and several healthcare facilities in response to COVID-19 will foster the regional growth.

The hand sanitizer market in Asia Pacific is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including 3M, DEB Group Ltd (S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.), Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc., GOJO Industries, Ecolab, Godrej Group, PAUL HARTMANN AG, ITC Limited, PZ Cussons, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Share, By Type

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific hand sanitizer, by type

4.2. Gel

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Foam

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Size, By Composition

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific hand sanitizer, by composition

5.2. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Alcohol-free hand sanitizer

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1412/asia-pacific-hand-sanitizer-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com