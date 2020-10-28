Asia Pacific Immunohematology Market – A USD 850 Million Opportunity by 2026

The research report on Asia Pacific Immunohematology Market offers a thorough understanding on this industry with significant details subject to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

According to this report, Asia Pacific immunohematology industry recorded a remuneration of USD 514.4 million in 2018 and is likely to surpass USD 853.5 million in 2026, increasing at a considerable CAGR of over 6%. Moreover, the document also lays focus on the vital information beneficial for various stakeholders in terms of the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, growth prospects, and market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1301/sample

The report further offers an insight to various factors that are touted to drive the growth curve of this industry in the upcoming years, along with including crucial details of the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The APAC immunohematology market, as given in the report, is divided on basis technology, product, end-use, regional, and competitive landscape.

Erythrocyte-magnetized technology is expected to reach USD 15.3 million by 2026. Erythrocyte-magnetized technology has few advantages of traditional microplate method such as it can detect ABO-D in a mixed field reaction. Also, erythrocyte-magnetized technology can detect lower rate of presumed non-significant antibodies and presents an overall reliability. Thus, owing to the advantages, erythrocyte-magnetized technology is expected to show a considerable growth rate during the analysis period.

The immunohematology market in Asia Pacific has been precisely diversified into Japan, China, India and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the given document. The report incorporates an analysis on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the future growth opportunities existing in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The market was led by China and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the forecast timeframe. India immunohematology market is forecasted to follow the China immunohematology market progressing at 6.6% CAGR during the study period. This is mainly due to the increase in incidences of diabetes as well as blood disorders. For instance, the anemia prevalence in the western China is about 34% in children aged 9-12 years.

APAC immunohematology market is highly consolidated and is divided into myriad companies such as Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Bio Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hologic among other players. The research study incorporates comprehensive analysis on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their tactics to sustain the position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and stance in the global ecosystem.

