Asia Pacific Intensive Care Beds Market Revenue Growth Predicted at 7% through 2026

The study on Asia Pacific Intensive Care Beds Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors.

Asia Pacific intensive care beds industry, as per the given report, recorded valuation of USD 391.2 million in 2019 and would cross to a mammoth of USD 1 Billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 7.5%. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, APAC intensive care beds market has been divided into multiple segments including end-use, product, application, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

Specialized intensive care bed segment was valued over USD 185 million in 2019. The high growth rate is due to the rising demand for these beds owing to their antibacterial and anti-microbial properties. In addition, availability of trained physicians, nurses & other facilities and rising geriatric population coupled with chronic diseases are some other factors that are contributing into the market growth.

As per the given document, Asia Pacific intensive care beds market has been diversified into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

China intensive care beds market is estimated to witness around 7.0% CAGR during the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the rising covid-19 pandemic that increases the hospital admission thereby propelling the demand for intensive care beds. According to the Chinese Society of Critical Care Medicine, the percentage of intensive care beds to hospital beds across the country is only 1.65%. Hence, owing to the growing number of covid-19 cases coupled with dearth of ICU beds across the country will drive the demand for intensive care beds. Furthermore, growing geriatric population coupled with chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and others are some other factors that are contributing significantly in boosting the market growth.

The intensive care beds industry in Asia Pacific is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Malvestio and Arjo among others. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific intensive care beds, by product

4.2. Electric Beds

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3. Manual Beds

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.4. Other Beds

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Intensive Care Beds Market Growth, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific intensive care beds, by application

5.2. General ICUs

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.3. Specialized ICUs

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.4. Paediatric and Neonatal ICUs

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

