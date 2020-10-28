Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloon Market to accrue significant proceeds by 2026

The market study on North America Intragastric Balloon Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the North America intragastric balloon industry was valued at USD 10.0 million in 2019 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 35 Million By 2026 while depicting a growth rate of 17% over 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall North America intragastric balloon industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The North America intragastric balloon market has been potentially fragmented based on filling material, end-use, product, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

The market is segmented into single balloon, dual balloon, and triple balloon by product. The dual balloon segment will exhibit nearly 37% CAGR over the forecast period, making it the fastest growing segment. Dual intragastric balloons offer faster weight loss in limited timeframe due to presence of two, connected balloons. Furthermore, reduced risk of migration and increased patient comfort will boost the adoption rate, spurring the industry expansion.

As per the given document, North American intragastric balloon market has vividly been diversified into regions including U.S., Canada. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

North America intragastric balloon market was dominated by the U.S. intragastric balloon market. The U.S. market will exhibit nearly 18% CAGR over the analysis period. Factors such as growing obesity rates in the country due to sedentary lifestyle and increased consumption of junk food, and growing demand for minimally invasive techniques will spur the market expansion.

The intragastric balloon market in North America is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Halex Istar Industria Farmaceutica Ltd., Helioscopie Medical Implants, Obalon Therapeutics Inc., and Reshape Lifesciences Inc. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

