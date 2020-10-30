Asia Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Revenue to Exceed USD 1.2 Billion by 2026

The research report on Asia Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market offers a thorough understanding on this industry with significant details subject to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

According to this report, Asia Pacific mechanical ventilators industry recorded a remuneration of USD 629.1 million in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2026, increasing at a considerable CAGR of 4.8%. Moreover, the document also lays focus on the vital information beneficial for various stakeholders in terms of the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, growth prospects, and market segmentations.

The report further offers an insight to various factors that are touted to drive the growth curve of this industry in the upcoming years, along with including crucial details of the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The APAC mechanical ventilators industry, as given in the report, is divided on basis application, mode, product, interface, ventilator type, end-use, regional, and competitive landscape.

Resuscitation segment accounted for the largest share of the mechanical ventilators market in 2019. The rising number of cardiopulmonary resuscitation cases across the region is one of the major factors for the dominant share of the segment. According to the National Centre of Biotechnology and Information, in 2015, in Japan, around 3.7% extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation cases were reported that in turn led to the demand for ventilators. Hence owing to the above reasons, resuscitation segment is projected to be the lucrative segment over the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific mechanical ventilators industry has been precisely diversified into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the given document. The report incorporates an analysis on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the future growth opportunities existing in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

China mechanical ventilators market is estimated to witness around 6.6% CAGR during the forthcoming years. The high growth is attributed to the rising COVID-19 pandemic cases and rapid spread of the disease across the country has further led to the increasing number of hospital admissions. According to the China Health Commission, as of May 11th 2020, the total number of confirmed cases were 82,901 and around 4,633 deaths were reported so far. Therefore, owing to the rising cases across the country the demand for ventilators is growing with each passing day, thereby propelling the market growth positively and is expected to follow the same trend in the coming years.

The mechanical ventilators market in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and is divided into myriad companies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam. The research study incorporates comprehensive analysis on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their tactics to sustain the position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and stance in the global ecosystem.

