Asia Pacific Medical Products Market Revenue Growth Predicted at 7% through 2026

The research report on Asia Pacific Medical Products Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments.

According to the given report, the Asia Pacific medical products industry revenue surpassed USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to record a remuneration of USD 8.2 Bn by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.5% over 2020-2026. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the Asia Pacific medical products market is fragmented on the basis of end-use, product, regions, and competitive landscape.

Home healthcare segment was valued at around USD 1.9 billion in 2019. Growing focus of hospitals to provide homecare facilities and presence of large patient pool suffering from disabilities are some of the factors driving the segmental growth. For instance, as per the recent news article, Apollo hospitals have extended their reach by offering home care solutions for the patients in India. This move will increase the skilled professionals to help the disabled population across the country in managing their care. In addition, rising proportion of home healthcare agencies across Asia Pacific region will positively influence the growth of medical products market in Asia Pacific.

Based on the geographical landscape, the APAC medical products industry has been diversified into various regions including Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

China medical products market is estimated to witness around 8.7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Rising patient pool with disabilities due to high occurrence of road accidents and sports injuries will augment the market growth. For instance, the number of people with patellar dislocation due to sports injuries has increased in China and generated the needs for knee braces. Moreover, growing geriatric population across the country will stimulate the need for assistive products as they help in maintaining the stability by providing support to the body. Hence, aforementioned factors will support the market growth.

The medical products market in Asia Pacific is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including Invacare Corporation, Cardinal Health, Getinge AB, GF Health Products, Intco Medical Technology, Hill-Rom Services and others. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Medical Product Market Share, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific medical product, by product

4.2. Wheelchairs

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2. Folding Frame Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Rigid Frame Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Powered Wheelchairs

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Medical Beds

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Patient Beds

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Examination Beds

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Massage Beds

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Gurney Beds

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Walkers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Double Handed Walkers

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Single Handed Walkers

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Bathroom Assistive Products

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Commodes

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Bathtub Seats

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Shower Seats

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Others

4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Orthopedics

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Cervical Collar Support

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Shoulder Support

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Arm Sling

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Wrist Splint

4.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.6. Abdominal Binder

4.6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.7. Maternity Belt

4.6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.8. Elastic Bandages

4.6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.9. Air Shield Walker

4.6.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

4.6.10. Knee Support

4.6.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 -2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Medical Product Market Size, By End use

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific product market, by Application

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Home Healthcare

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

