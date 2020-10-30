Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market – A USD 3 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The research report on Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Asia Pacific personal protective equipment for infection control industry size crossed USD 2.0 Billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 3 Billion by 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of -16.2% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The APAC personal protective equipment for infection control industry, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of end-use, product, type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Hand and arm protection equipment product segment accounted for more than 40% revenue share in 2019. Recent outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically increased the demand for gloves and elbow protectors among several other equipment for better functioning of healthcare workers. Hand and arm protection are considered important as majority of infection caused by pathogenic microorganism are present on skin surfaces leading to various diseases. Therefore, increasing importance of hand protection during treatment will augment the segmental growth over forecast period.

The overall Asia Pacific personal protective equipment for infection control market is diversified into various regions and economies including Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Japan held significant market share in Asia Pacific personal protective equipment for infection control market. Due to developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of major players in the country, the market will witness momentous growth in the forecast period. Further growing research and development activities within laboratories and institutes will stimulate market growth in the region during analysis timeframe.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, personal protective equipment for infection control market in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Honeywell International, The 3M Company and B. Braun Melsungen AG among other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Share, By Application

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific personal protective equipment for infection control, by product

4.2. Hand and arm protection equipment

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Gloves

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Elbow protectors

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Others

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Protective clothing

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Full body suits

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Surgical gowns

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Vests

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Face protection equipment

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Respirators and face masks

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Shield

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Eyewear

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Others

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Size, By Type

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific personal protective equipment for infection control, by type

5.2. Reusable

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Disposable

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

