Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2026 with Leading Key Insights – SABIC, BASF SE, Dow, India Glycols Limited, Merck KGaA

Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market By Grade (Polyethylene Glycol 200, Polyethylene Glycol 300, Polyethylene Glycol 400, Polyethylene Glycol 400 FCC Grade, Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Polyethylene Glycol 4000, Polyethylene Glycol 6000, Others), Form (Opaque Liquid, White Waxy Solid, Flakes/Powder), Application (Healthcare, Building and Construction, Industrial, Cosmetics/Personal Care, Others), Country (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market Outlook:

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is linear synthetic polyether formed by polymerization of ethylene glycol and by reacting with itself gives broad range of polyethylene glycol compounds. It has ability to attach different reactive functional groups to the terminal sites of PEG polymers which expands its characteristics. It has been classified into various grades and categories for various applications by the means of their molecular weights and the average molecular weight of the compound ranges from 200 to 8000. It is highly soluble, hygroscopic, viscous, odourless, non-volatile and stable compound. It is widely used as anti-foaming agent, lubricants, dispersive agents and laxatives. It is applicable for variety of industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, building and construction, personal care and cosmetics. It is also used as solubilizer in agriculture, intermediates in paint and coatings industry and in paper industry for softener, humectants, solvents, lubricants. The polyethylene glycol is available in so many variants in the market, giving consumers great flexibility in selection of appropriate variant of glycols exhibiting properties for desired applications. It is highly biocompatible which makes its suitable for manufacturing products suitable human use. Asia-Pacific polyethylene glycol market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

SABIC, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, INEOS, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Dow, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Inc., India Glycols Limited, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Dynalene, Inc., ProChem, Inc International, Noah Technologies Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Norq, Clariant, HAPEC, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Taijie Chemical Co., Ltd., etc.

Asia-Pacific polyethylene glycol market is segmented into three notable segments which are grade, form, and application.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into polyethylene glycol 200, polyethylene glycol 300, polyethylene glycol 400, polyethylene glycol 400 FCC grade, polyethylene glycol 3350, polyethylene glycol 4000, polyethylene glycol 6000 and others. In April 2019, Merck KGaA has signed an agreement to acquire Versum Materials so that they can enhance their long term growth in the electronics materials industry. The company has a wide variety of business which will help the customers to get innovative solutions from them. The transaction will also help the shareholders to get long term growth from the company and for the employees as well. This acts as an opportunity to expand their business and increase their market share.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into opaque liquid, white waxy solid, and flakes/powder. In February 2016, ProChem, Inc. International acquired ChemFree Defoam LLC, who is the only providers of non-organic solutions in the market thereby to control foam manufacturing facilities. This acquisition was mainly done to eliminate processing chemicals reducing processing costs across many industries and accelerate their new chemical systems.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into healthcare, building and construction, industrial, cosmetics/personal care and others. Healthcare is sub-segmented into colonoscopy, barium enema preparation and pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals are further segmented into ointments, tablets and others. Building and construction is sub-segmented into ceramic tiles, paints and coatings and others. Cosmetics/personal care is sub-segmented into skin cream, personal lubricants, toothpaste and others In July 2017, Croda International Plc announced the acquisition of Enza Biotech which is a research enterprise based in Sweden. It helped in providing opportunity to fill an identified technological gap in the surfactants market using natural & renewable raw materials. The company is committed to deliver high quality product and solution to its customers.



Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers’ Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

