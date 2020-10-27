Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market size is projected to grow exponentially over 2026

The market analysis on Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors. According to the given report, the Asia Pacific power transformer industry is anticipated to register substantial gains over the coming years 2020-2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall APAC power transformer market is divided on the basis of various application, installation, cooling, core, installation, winding, phase, mounting, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

Pole mounted power transformer market is anticipated to witness significant adoption across limited grid accessibility to cater distant load transmission. Compact size and ease of installation on single and multi-pole structures are some of the key features which will boost the product adoption. Moreover, single pole structures ability to serve industrial, commercial and residential loads will complement the business growth.

The power transformer market in APAC is diversified into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Ongoing government efforts to complement existing transmission and distribution networks to meet the escalating energy demand will drive the Asia Pacific power transformer business outlook. Growing urbanization, increasing electrification rate along with government subsidies across the deployment of new transmission networks will propel the business growth. For instance, ADB authorized USD 300 million toward the extension of transmission lines and towers across Bangladesh in 2019.

The overall power transformer market in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Siemens AG, ABB, BHEL, Toshiba, Schneider, Kirloskar Electric, Hammond Power Solutions, Voltamp, Hyundai Heavy Industries, General Electric, Crompton Greaves, and Hyosung whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

