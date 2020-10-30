Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market Growth Predicted at -9% through 2026

The market analysis on Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the Asia Pacific protective face masks industry recorded a valuation of USD 746.9 million in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 2 billion by the end of 2026, while depicting a CAGR of -9.4% through 2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall APAC protective face masks industry market is divided on the basis of various distribution channel, product, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

N95 respirators segment will exhibit more than 400% growth between 2019 and 2020. Increased demand for N95 respirators due to their greater efficacy have made them the product of choice. Furthermore, production of N95 masks has increased in the APAC region due to higher demand from Western European and North American Region. For instance. Taiwan has donated more than 12 million face masks to countries that are badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to propel segment growth during the analysis timeframe.

The Asia Pacific protective face masks industry is diversified into China, India, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The India protective face masks industry is expected to grow by more than 405% between 2019 and 2020. High population density coupled with rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country are expected to boost the local industry growth. Furthermore, mandatory usage of protective face masks by the government is expected to propel the demand from the general public.

The overall protective face masks industry in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like 3M, BSN Medical, Cardinal Health, Dentsply Sirona, and Henry Schein whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

