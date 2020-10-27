Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market is driven by increasing demand from material handling, leisure and toys application

Asia Pacific Rotomoulding Powder Market research study provides a detailed survey of the vital players – this is based on the financial highlights, company outline, SWOT Analysis, Product Portfolio, as well as major strategies and the expansion plans of industry contenders. This report is also anticipated to reflect consistent growth in years to come, since consumers are now being rather aware of product quality. This market analysis of an industry is a crucial factor that numerous stakeholders such as investors, traders, CEOs, suppliers, and more, need to be aware of.

Increasing demand from material handling, leisure and toys application will foster product sales over the projected timeframe. Rotomoulded products have better resistance towards environmental stress as a result serves as an effective substitute for counter parts. However, increasing concern pertaining to release of hazardous chemicals, gases and toxins in the environment during production process may pose challenge for key players in Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market. High-density polyethylene is expected to witness CAGR over 18% in Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market up to 2024.

Key properties such as high rigidness, good moisture resistance, chemical resistance and low-cost driving product sales in packaging industry. Packaging industry is growing at a rapid pace accounting to largest share of plastic consumption and accounted for over 24% share in 2017. Increasing FDI in the region will support adoption of new technologies in warehousing, packaging and cold chain, thus providing lucrative opportunities for manufacturers over the projected timeframe. Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market from tanks is estimated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2024.

Increasing concern pertaining to water scarcity in India, Vietnam, Philippines and other Asian countries will drive demand for light weight, durability, easy installation, and low-cost storage tanks. Growing demand for economical and hygienic option to store water for prolonged periods in rural areas will boost product sales. In addition, continuous government promotion regarding rainwater harvesting facility in every residential and commercial space will further surge the demand for tanks in the forthcoming years.

India is one of the fasting growing automobile industry and likely to generate new business opportunities for Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market players. Increasing demand for light weight recreational vehicle parts and equipment which helps in reducing fuel consumption is likely to boost industry revenues. Presence of Reliance industries, one of the major rotomoulding player which continued heavy investment in technology and establishment of strong distribution foothold will also support regional growth.

Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market is highly competitive in nature due to the presence of already existing manufacturers and emerging players in the industry. Key industry participants are SCG Chemicals. Co., Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell, and Dalian Bona Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Manufacturers are expected to develop strong relationship with other participants in value chain to tackle sourcing requirements and maximize the output.

