Asia Pacific Solar Street Lighting Market size is set to register lucrative gains from 2020 to 2026

The research document drafted on Asia Pacific Solar Street Lighting Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

Asia Pacific solar street lighting market, as per the given report, is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast timespan 2020-2026. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1320/sample

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the Asia Pacific solar street lighting industry is characterized by. The APAC solar street lighting market has aptly been divided on basis of products, luminaries, application, regional, and competitive landscape.

Standalone solar street lighting market will witness strong growth on account of the increasing demand of the product across remote and off-grid locations. High costs associated with the deployment of traditional street lighting infrastructure in remote areas will further augment the product adoption over the forecast timeframe.

According to the analysis, the Asia Pacific solar street lighting market is diversified into regions and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

India solar street lighting market is projected to witness substantial growth owing to the rapid development of new commercial centers and supportive regulatory landscape toward the adoption of renewable technologies. For instance, Government of India launched phase 2 of Atal Jyoti Yojna (AJAY) in 2018, with an aim to install 304,500 solar street lights across India.

The solar street lighting market in Asia Pacific is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., Orion Solar, Solar G, Jinhua SunMaster Solar Lighting Co. Ltd., Leadsun, Urja Global Limited, Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Solux, Sol Inc., Zhuhai Bomin Solar Technology Co. Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd., Sunna Design, Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Co. Ltd., amongst others. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Solar Street Lighting Market Trends, By Product

4.1. Asia Pacific solar street lighting market by product, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Standalone

4.2.1. Asia Pacific market from standalone, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Asia Pacific market from standalone, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Grid-connected

4.3.1. Asia Pacific market from grid-connected, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Asia Pacific market from grid-connected, by country, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Solar street lighting Market Forecast, By Luminaries

5.1. Asia Pacific solar street lighting market share by luminaries, 2019 & 2026

5.2. LED

5.2.1. Asia Pacific market from LED, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Asia Pacific market from LED, by country, 2015 – 2026

5.3. CFL

5.3.1. Asia Pacific market from CFL, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Asia Pacific market from CFL, by country, 2015 – 2026

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1320/asia-pacific-solar-street-lighting-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com