Asia Pacific Solar Tracker Market to gain traction by 2024

The market study on North America Solar Tracker Market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, North America solar tracker industry registered a revenue share of USD 2 billion in 2017 and is projected to surpass 13GW by end of 2024, in terms of revenue. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the North America solar tracker industry is characterized by. The North American solar tracker market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of technology, product, application, regions, and competitive landscape.

North America single axis solar tracker market size is anticipated to witness significant growth subject to its reliability, cost effectiveness and higher lifespan when compared with other alternatives. Although the system exhibits higher operational and capital expenditure, however it provides an electrical output which further enhances the product adoption.

The overall North America solar tracker market is diversified into various geographies such as U.S., Canada, Mexico. A complete analysis if the has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Rising concerns to reduce fossil fuel dependency along with favorable government measures to promote the adoption of renewable resources will stimulate the Mexico solar tracker market size. Increasing investment toward the deployment of solar technologies will further complement the industry growth. For instance, in March 2018, Enel group inaugurated Villanueva solar photovoltaic plant of 754 MW in Viesca, Mexico, worth USD 650 million. The plant will be able to generate over 1,700 GWh electricity annually, once fully operational.

Based on the competitive landscape, solar tracker market in North America is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like Titan Tracker, SunPower, Array Technologies, Smarttrak Solar Systems, NEXTracker, AllEarth Renewables, DEGERenergie GmbH & Co and Abengoa Solar. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

