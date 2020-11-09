Asphalt Mixing Plant Market Share: Evolving Technology, Trends, And Industry Analysis To 2024

Asphalt Mixing Plant Market size is projected to exceed USD 7 billion; according to a new research report. Growing preference to asphalt in road construction industry will be a major factor propelling the asphalt mixing plants market by 2024. For instance, in 2016, 85% of the total asphalt produced was used for road surfaces and pavements in the U.S. In Europe, over 90% of the 5.2 million km of paved roads and highways have been surfaced with asphalt.

Asphalt mixing plants have been used in highways, bridges, tunnels and other road construction. The thriving automobile sector in Asia Pacific, has been driving the demand for stronger and long-lasting roads, which in turn will intensify regional restoration projects and road construction. Additionally, market growth will also be attributed to globally rising production of asphalt in North America and Europe.

The asphalt mixing process will lead to certain environmental threats in the forecast period. Asphalt mixing market growth is subjected to the challenge of undesirable emissions including aromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds and particulate. However, to overcome this challenge the industry participants have been striving to achieve workable green technology solutions. The industry will be monitored by severe protocols regarding usage and quality asphalt mixing plants, formulated by NAPA, EAPA, Association of Asphalt Paving Technology and other associations.

In 2016, the market was led by batch type asphalt mixing plants owing to the advantages involved such as low spare parts cost, low running cost etc. In the same year, this segment contributed to the revenue over USD 3.8 billion and is expected to follow the same trend in the near future. The continuous plants will likely witness gains of CAGR over 1.3% by 2024. This segment holds involve the benefits of low fuel consumption, enhanced hot mix asphalt quality and will observe significant growth potential in the forecast period.

Considering the product trends, portable asphalt mixing plants are expected to grow at CAGR over 1.5% by 2024. The growth will be ascribed to the compact structure and the convenience involved with mounting capabilities in the vicinity of the construction sites. In 2016, stationary asphalt mixing plants observed revenue over USD 5.9 billion. This segment features promising gains in the coming years owing to stable operational capability, supple equipment options in addition to the vast production capacities as equated to portable plants.

Some of the asphalt mixing plants market share contributors are Ammann Group Holding AG, Speedcrafts Limited, NIKKO Co., Ltd, DMI Engineering & Manufacturing Co. Ltd, GP Gunter Papenburg AG, SPECO Ltd, Benninghoven GmbH & Co., KG, Marini S.p.A, ASTEC Industries Inc., Beston (Henan) Machinery Company Limited, Parker Plant Limited, LINTEC Germany GmbH, NFLG, Inc., Capious Roadtech Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Industries, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Kaushik Engineering Works, SANY Group, CIBER., and Kredmash Inc.

