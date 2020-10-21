Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Evolution & Current Business Trends By 2026

The assisted reproductive technology market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of around 5.8% over the forthcoming time period owing to factors such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, shift of child-bearing age, delayed pregnancy, and increasing percentage of working women.

Moreover, increasing acceptance of novel reproduction methods in developing countries will positively impact industry growth in the coming years. In 2019, assisted reproductive technology market size recorded at USD 26 billion globally in terms of revenue and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4%% through 2026. Increasing prevalence of infertility among working women will majorly encourage adoption of these technologies.

Several government and private organizations are undertaking initiatives to create awareness about reproductive technologies. Rising awareness pertaining to reproductive technologies will create favorable scenario for adoption for ART. In addition, technological advancement which brings reliability will further propel the demand for ART in the coming years.

The in-vitro fertilization technology segment is slated to witness substantial gains over the coming years. The segment is likely to witness a CAGR of around 3.8% through the forecast time period due to improvements of procedures through utilization of numerous elements, high awareness, and high success rate and reliability. This procedure is concerned with the collection of woman’s eggs and male sperms. Both the egg and sperm are further left in the medical lab in a culture dish for letting the fertilization of the egg.

The embryo/egg banking segment is likely to register substantial growth over coming years due to a rising number of sperm banks coupled with acceptance of ART in developing countries. In 2019, the segment was valued approximately $4.8 billion with estimations projecting the segment to experience a momentous growth trend over the coming time period.

If fertilization occurs, then there is the likelihood of embryo transfer, in which an embryo is developed and placed inside the uterus of a woman. Similarly, in some cases numerous embryos might develop, which are frozen for later use mostly for transfer procedures.

Some of the key industry players operating in the assisted reproductive technology market include Vitrolife AB, Genea Limited, and Cooper Companies Inc., among many others.

