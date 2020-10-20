At 11.7% CAGR Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation Market Size will reach 980 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The global Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation market was valued at 450 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Governments across the world are focusing on minimizing the emission of greenhouse gases and reducing the impact of global warming by incorporating several regulatory measures and protocols. These aggressive policies are contributing to the increased adoption of renewable sources for power generation. Technavios market research analysts have identified the focus of governments towards implement new policies to support the growth of green energy as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the automation solutions market in renewable power generation industry in the coming years.

For instance, in the Americas, the US Environmental Protection Agency has come up with guidelines that clearly state that power plants older than 25 years with capacities over 50 MW require upgradation. With the increasing investment in the renewable sector, the adoption of automation solutions will subsequently increase in the power industry, fueling the markets growth prospects.

This report focuses on Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The inception of the new business models will be one of the key trends gaining traction in the automation solution market in the renewable power generation industry during the next few years. With the increasing awareness and adaptability of renewable resources for generating power, the renewable energy sector will witness the emergence of new business models. Several countries across the world are witnessing the preference towards leasing since it bridges the gap between investors and the decentralized solar PV installation users.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automation Solution in Renewable Power Generation manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Solutions

Services

Segment by Application

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Others

