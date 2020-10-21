At 12.6% CAGR, Smart Building Market Size Set to Register 146680 million USD by 2026

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Smart Building market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Smart Building market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Building Market

In 2019, the global Smart Building market size was US$ 63350 million and it is expected to reach US$ 146680 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026.

The major vendors include Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Schneider, UTC, Siemens, Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Azbil, ABB, Emerson, Eaton, Control4, Bosch, Panasonic, Delta Controls, Legrand, Cisco, IBM, Advantech, Current (GE), etc.

An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the systems devices.

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable. The market for smart building is fragmented with players such as Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, UTC, Schneider, Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Azbil, General Electric, Eaton, Legrand, and so on. Among them, Honeywell is the global leading supplier.

Global Smart Building Scope and Market Size

Smart Building market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Smart Building market is segmented into Building Management System (BMS), Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System, Audio and Visual Effects, Escalator, Elevator, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Smart Building market is segmented into

Government Buildings, Residential Buildings, Commercial Building, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Smart Building market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Smart Building market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Building Market Share Analysis

Smart Building market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Smart Building business, the date to enter into the Smart Building market, Smart Building product introduction, recent developments, etc.

This report focuses on the global Smart Building status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Building development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Escalator

Elevator

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Buildings

Residential Buildings

Commercial Building

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Building status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Building development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Building are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

