At 12.9% CAGR, Electric Vehicles Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 162500 million USD by 2025 |With Industry Share, Size, Growth, Key Players

Market Study Report, LLC, has added an exhaustive research study of the Electric Vehicles Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. This Electric Vehicles Market study will aid in seeking out new business opportunities and fine-tuning existing marketing strategies through insights regarding SWOT analysis, market valuation, competitive spectrum, regional share, and revenue predictions.

Global Electric Vehicles market size will reach 162500 million US$ by 2025, from 69400 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicles.

China region is the largest consumption of Electric Vehicles, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption of Electric Vehicles, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.

Electric Vehicle is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.

The classification of Electric Vehicles includes BEV and PHEV, and the proportion of BEV in 2017 is about 67.7%.

This industry study presents the global Electric Vehicles market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Electric Vehicles production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Electric Vehicles in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BYD, Geely, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BYD

Geely

BAIC

Tesla

Renault-Nissan

BMW

GM

VW

Toyota

SAIC

Zotye

Daimler

Chery

JMCG

Changan

JAC

Hyundai

Mitsubishi

Yutong

Ford

Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type

BEV

PHEV

Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Electric Vehicles Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Vehicles status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Vehicles manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicles:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Vehicles market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

