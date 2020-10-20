At 12.9% CAGR, Electric Vehicles Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 162500 million USD by 2025 |With Industry Share, Size, Growth, Key Players
Market Study Report, LLC, has added an exhaustive research study of the Electric Vehicles Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. This Electric Vehicles Market study will aid in seeking out new business opportunities and fine-tuning existing marketing strategies through insights regarding SWOT analysis, market valuation, competitive spectrum, regional share, and revenue predictions.
Global Electric Vehicles market size will reach 162500 million US$ by 2025, from 69400 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicles.
China region is the largest consumption of Electric Vehicles, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption of Electric Vehicles, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.
Electric Vehicle is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.
The classification of Electric Vehicles includes BEV and PHEV, and the proportion of BEV in 2017 is about 67.7%.
This industry study presents the global Electric Vehicles market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Electric Vehicles production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Electric Vehicles in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BYD, Geely, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BYD
Geely
BAIC
Tesla
Renault-Nissan
BMW
GM
VW
Toyota
SAIC
Zotye
Daimler
Chery
JMCG
Changan
JAC
Hyundai
Mitsubishi
Yutong
Ford
Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type
BEV
PHEV
Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
Electric Vehicles Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Electric Vehicles status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Electric Vehicles manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicles:
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Vehicles market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Vehicles Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 BEV
1.4.3 PHEV
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home Use
1.5.3 Commercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size
2.1.1 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Electric Vehicles Production 2014-2025
2.2 Electric Vehicles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Electric Vehicles Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Vehicles Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicles Market
2.4 Key Trends for Electric Vehicles Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Electric Vehicles Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Electric Vehicles Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Electric Vehicles Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Electric Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Electric Vehicles Production by Regions
4.1 Global Electric Vehicles Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicles Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Electric Vehicles Production
4.2.2 United States Electric Vehicles Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Electric Vehicles Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicles Production
4.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicles Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Electric Vehicles Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Electric Vehicles Production
4.4.2 China Electric Vehicles Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Electric Vehicles Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Electric Vehicles Production
4.5.2 Japan Electric Vehicles Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Electric Vehicles Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Electric Vehicles Production
4.6.2 South Korea Electric Vehicles Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Electric Vehicles Import & Export
4.7 India
4.7.1 India Electric Vehicles Production
4.7.2 India Electric Vehicles Revenue
4.7.3 Key Players in India
4.7.4 India Electric Vehicles Import & Export
4.8 Other Regions
5 Electric Vehicles Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Electric Vehicles Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Electric Vehicles Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Electric Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Vehicles Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Electric Vehicles Production by Type
6.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type
6.3 Electric Vehicles Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Electric Vehicles Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Electric Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
8 Key Industry Players
8.1 BYD
8.1.1 BYD Company Details
8.1.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.1.3 BYD Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.1.4 SWOT Analysis
8.1.5 BYD Economic Activity & Plans
8.2 Geely
8.2.1 Geely Company Details
8.2.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.2.3 Geely Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.2.4 SWOT Analysis
8.2.5 Geely Economic Activity & Plans
8.3 BAIC
8.3.1 BAIC Company Details
8.3.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.3.3 BAIC Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.3.4 SWOT Analysis
8.3.5 BAIC Economic Activity & Plans
8.4 Tesla
8.4.1 Tesla Company Details
8.4.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.4.3 Tesla Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.4.4 SWOT Analysis
8.4.5 Tesla Economic Activity & Plans
8.5 Renault-Nissan
8.5.1 Renault-Nissan Company Details
8.5.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.5.3 Renault-Nissan Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.5.4 SWOT Analysis
8.5.5 Renault-Nissan Economic Activity & Plans
8.6 BMW
8.6.1 BMW Company Details
8.6.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.6.3 BMW Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.6.4 SWOT Analysis
8.6.5 BMW Economic Activity & Plans
8.7 GM
8.7.1 GM Company Details
8.7.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.7.3 GM Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.7.4 SWOT Analysis
8.7.5 GM Economic Activity & Plans
8.8 VW
8.8.1 VW Company Details
8.8.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.8.3 VW Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.8.4 SWOT Analysis
8.8.5 VW Economic Activity & Plans
8.9 Toyota
8.9.1 Toyota Company Details
8.9.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.9.3 Toyota Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.9.4 SWOT Analysis
8.9.5 Toyota Economic Activity & Plans
8.10 SAIC
8.10.1 SAIC Company Details
8.10.2 Production and Revenue of Electric Vehicles
8.10.3 SAIC Electric Vehicles Product Description
8.10.4 SWOT Analysis
8.10.5 SAIC Economic Activity & Plans
8.11 Zotye
8.12 Daimler
8.13 Chery
8.14 JMCG
8.15 Changan
8.16 JAC
8.17 Hyundai
8.18 Mitsubishi
8.19 Yutong
8.20 Ford
9 Entry Strategy for Key Countries
9.1 Entry Strategy for United States Market
9.2 Entry Strategy for China Market
9.3 Entry Strategy for India Market
10 Production Forecasts
10.1 Electric Vehicles Production and Revenue Forecast
10.1.1 Global Electric Vehicles Production Forecast 2019-2025
10.1.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
10.2 Electric Vehicles Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Regions
10.2.2 Global Electric Vehicles Production Forecast by Regions
10.3 Electric Vehicles Key Producers Forecast
10.3.1 United States
10.3.2 Europe
10.3.3 China
10.3.4 Japan
10.3.5 South Korea
10.3.6 India
10.4 Forecast by Type
10.4.1 Global Electric Vehicles Production Forecast by Type
10.4.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type
11 Consumption Forecast
11.1 Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Application
11.2 Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions
11.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
11.3.1 North America Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
11.3.2 United States
11.3.3 Canada
11.3.4 Mexico
11.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
11.4.1 Europe Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
11.4.2 Germany
11.4.3 France
11.4.4 UK
11.4.5 Italy
11.4.6 Russia
11.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
11.5.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
11.5.2 China
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 India
11.5.6 Australia
11.5.7 Indonesia
11.5.8 Thailand
11.5.9 Malaysia
11.5.10 Philippines
11.5.11 Vietnam
11.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
11.6.1 Central & South America Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
11.6.2 Brazil
11.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
11.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
11.7.2 GCC Countries
11.7.3 Egypt
11.7.4 South Africa
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13 Key Findings in the Global Electric Vehicles Study
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
