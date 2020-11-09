At 15% CAGR, Medical Robotics Market Size Set to Register 12200 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Medical Robotics market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Medical Robotics market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

The global Medical Robotics market was valued at 3980 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2019-2025.

Intuitive surgical

Accuracy Inc.

Stryker corporation

Hocoma AG

Mazor robotics

Titan Medical

Hansen medical Inc

Medtech S.A

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Irobot Corporation

Medical Robotics is a robot used in the medical sciences. They include, but are not limited to, surgical robots. These are in most telemanipulators, Robotics has a long, colorful history, but its applications have only recently impacted the healthcare industry. In 2000, the fields current main player, Intuitive Surgical, was one of the first firms to bring a surgical robot to market. At the time, the companys marketing was centered on remote surgical procedures.

However, the ensuing years have seen the applications of this life-changing technology increase exponentially, to the point where the possibilities enabled by todays medical robots are endless. Each participant sees added value in this technology: minimal invasiveness for the patient, enhanced microsurgery and precision capabilities for the surgeon, and cost optimization for the healthcare system due to patients shorter recovery time.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Surgical Robotics

Rehabilitation Robotics

Telepresence Robotics

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

