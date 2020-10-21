At 2.1% CAGR, Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Size Set to Register 870million USD by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

According to this study, over the next five years the Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 770 million in 2019.

The cell wall of Candida is a complex glycoprotein that depends on the biosynthesis of ergosterol. Azole compounds, found in antimycotic drugs, are believed to block ergosterol production, allowing topical antimycotics to achieve cure rates in excess of 80%. The only oral azole agent approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fluconazole, which also achieves a high cure rate. Therapeutic concentrations are found in vaginal secretions for at least 72 hours after the ingestion of a single 150-mg tablet.

Some women with recurrent candidal infections opt for treatment with over-the-counter (OTC) medications, which generally are highly effective for candidiasis. Preparations for intravaginal administration of butoconazole, clotrimazole, miconazole, and tioconazole are available OTC.

The classification of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis includes Cream, Pessary and other. The proportion of Cream in 2017 is about 47.2%, and the proportion of Pessary in 2017 is about 34.1%.

The drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis are Miconazole, Clotrimazole, Fluconazole, Econazole and Other, market share of Fluconazole is about 24.5% in 2017.

Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is application in Hospital & Clinic and Pharmacy. The most of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is used in Pharmacy, and the market share in 2016 is about 59%.

