At 2.8% CAGR, Spring Balancer Market Size Set to Register 120 million USD by 2025

The Spring Balancer market was valued at 96 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 120 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Spring Balancer.

Spring Balancers provide constant tension on the cable, accomplished with a spring motor and a tapered drum. The balancer extends or retracts the support cable to follow the tool’s movements. The assembler can reposition the tool, while experiencing comfortable operation and less fatigue

Asia-Pacific occupied 47.58% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 24.87% and 20.74% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Ingersoll Rand

Molex/Aeromotive

TECNA SpA

Nitto kohki

ENDO KOGYO CO.LTD

Hendo Industries

Chenghua

ARO Welding Technologies SAS

POWERMASTER LTD

SAMKOOK

Carl Stahl Kromer

?. Gram A/S

ZENA

SUMAKE

KITO PWB

Light Capacity

Standard Capacity

Large Capacity

Automotive

Accessories Welding

Industrial Assembly Line

Other

