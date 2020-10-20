At 3.10% CAGR, Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size Set to Register Over 231.6 billion USD by 2027
Selbyville, Delaware, the report on the “Mobile Phone Accessories Market” covers the current status of the market including Mobile Phone Accessories market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R and D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics.
Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is valued approximately at USD 231.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Focusing on following research priorities:
The increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile handheld devices has led to a rapid growth of the global market for mobile accessories. Accessories for mobile phones include chargers, batteries, headphones / earphones, handheld speakers, memory cards, protective cases and power banks. Increase in the adoption of smartphones and rise in demand for wireless accessories are the driving factors in this market.
Key regions studied in this report:
This report focuses on Mobile Phone Accessories volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Phone Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Key market leaders studied in this report:
Panasonic Corporation,
Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
Sony Corporation,
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,
Apple Inc.
Bose Corporation
BYD Co Ltd.
Plantronics, Inc.
Energizer Holdings, Inc.,
JVC Kenwood Corporation
Detailed segmentation of the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market:
By Product type
Battery
Headphone/Earphone
Portable Speaker
Charger
Memory Card
Power Bank
Battery Case
Protective Case
Screen Guards
Pop sockets
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Price Range
Premium
Mid
Low
Table of Contents
Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Research Report 2020-2027
Chapter 1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Forecast
