At 3.10% CAGR, Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size Set to Register Over 231.6 billion USD by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, the report on the “Mobile Phone Accessories Market” covers the current status of the market including Mobile Phone Accessories market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R and D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is valued approximately at USD 231.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Focusing on following research priorities:

The increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile handheld devices has led to a rapid growth of the global market for mobile accessories. Accessories for mobile phones include chargers, batteries, headphones / earphones, handheld speakers, memory cards, protective cases and power banks. Increase in the adoption of smartphones and rise in demand for wireless accessories are the driving factors in this market.

Key regions studied in this report:

This report focuses on Mobile Phone Accessories volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Phone Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Key market leaders studied in this report:

Panasonic Corporation,

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

BYD Co Ltd.

Plantronics, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.,

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Detailed segmentation of the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market:

By Product type

Battery

Headphone/Earphone

Portable Speaker

Charger

Memory Card

Power Bank

Battery Case

Protective Case

Screen Guards

Pop sockets

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

