At 3.5% CAGR, Triflic Acid Market Size Poised to Touch USD 90 Million by 2024 

Global Triflic Acid Market Forecast to 2024 is a new research released at Market Study Report and provides information about industry Top Key Players, Countries, Type and Application. This Triflic Acid Market report also states Company Profile, sales, Triflic Acid Market revenue and price, market share, market growth and gross margin by regions, Strategic recommendations for the new entrants, Market forecasts for a minimum of five years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Triflic Acid market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 90 million by 2024, from US$ 76 million in 2019.

Triflic acid belongs to the class of superacids, it is the strongest Bronstedt acid available at industrial scale. It is used as anacidic catalyst in many reactions in organic synthesis (alkylation, esterification, etherification, acylation, isomerization, ethoxylation, cyclization, cationic rearrangement, etc.) and in cationic polymerization. The global market volume triflic acid increased from 589 MT in 2012 to by 1085 MT in 2016. The decrease is caused by the fall of global price. Europe, China, and Japan are the leading production regions of triflic acid. China is the largest production region in 2016 with 482 MT in volume. It is about 44.42% of the world total production share. Japan and Europe are the following regions with 21.4%, and 34.2 % of total production share in 2016.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Triflic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

China is the largest consumption region of triflic acids in 2016. There is 442 MT of triflic acid was consumed in China in 2016. Europe took about 33.55% of the global total consumption share. USA and Japan are the following regions with 4.4 % and 17.2% of total consumption share in 2016.

This study considers the Triflic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

99.5% Type

99.9% Type

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Central Glass

Solvay

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Time Chemical

Russia Aecc

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Triflic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Triflic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Triflic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Triflic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Triflic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Triflic Acid Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Triflic Acid Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Triflic Acid Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Triflic Acid Segment by Type

2.2.1 99.5% Type

2.2.2 99.9% Type

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Triflic Acid Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Triflic Acid Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Triflic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Triflic Acid Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Triflic Acid Segment by Application

2.4.1 Chemical Industry

2.4.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4.3 Electronics Industry

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Triflic Acid Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Triflic Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Triflic Acid Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Triflic Acid Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Triflic Acid by Players

3.1 Global Triflic Acid Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Triflic Acid Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Triflic Acid Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Triflic Acid Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Triflic Acid Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Triflic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Triflic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Triflic Acid Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Triflic Acid by Regions

4.1 Triflic Acid by Regions

4.1.1 Global Triflic Acid Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Triflic Acid Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Triflic Acid Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Triflic Acid Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Triflic Acid Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Triflic Acid Consumption Growth

