At 3.9% CAGR, Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market worth USD 2320 Million by 2025

Carboxymethyl cellulose (also referred as CMC and Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose) can be described as an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by etherification, substituting the hydroxyl groups with carboxymethyl groups on the cellulose chain. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as binder, thickening agent, suspension agent, and bulking agent in variety of application.

The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market was valued at 1780 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025. In 2017, the global market for carboxymethyl cellulose was 583,782 tons, which is expected to increase by 4.47% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the global market value of carboxymethyl cellulose was 1599.2 million US dollars, and it is expected to reach 2254.28 million US dollars in 2024. In general, the market demand for carboxymethyl cellulose is stable. Owing to development in emerging fields such as food and pharmaceutical, the CMC market will be in stable growth in the future.

The market size of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose is large, however the concentration of CMC is not quite high. From regional perspective, CMC’s production is mainly distributed in Asia and Europe. The supply of carboxymethylcellulose in North America and elsewhere is heavily dependent on these regions for import. Leading companies worldwide include CP Kelco, Ashland, Akzo Nobel, Daicel, Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS, DKS, Dow Chemical,etc. CP Kelco is the world’s largest supplier of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in 2017, with a production of 87,691 tons, accounting for 15.02% of global production.

This report focuses on Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CP Kelco

Lihong

Ashland

Akzo Nobel

Wealthy

ShenGuang

Yingte

Lude Chemical

Quimica Amtex

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

DKS

Xuzhou Liyuan

Fushixin

Dow

Maoyuan

Daicel

Nippon Paper Industries

Lamberti

Ac?selsan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity (99.5 %+)

Purity (90%-99.5%)

Purity (50%-90%)

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Detergent Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

1.1 Definition of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

1.2 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Purity (99.5 %+)

1.2.3 Purity (90%-99.5%)

1.2.4 Purity (50%-90%)

1.3 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Paper Industry

1.3.4 Textile Industry

1.3.5 Detergent Industry

1.3.6 Cosmetics Industry

1.3.7 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.4 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Revenue Analysis

4.3 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Revenue by Regions

Continue…

