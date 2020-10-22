At 4.2% CAGR, Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Set to Register 42390 million USD by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Peptide Therapeutics Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The global Peptide Therapeutics market is valued at 31680 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 42390 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 60.9% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.3%, China and Japan are also an important sales region for the peptide therapeutics.

This report focuses on Peptide Therapeutics volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Peptide Therapeutics market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan and India etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Peptide Therapeutics market is segmented into

Injection

Oral

Other

The proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 74.2%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Segment by Application

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Central Nervous System

Other

The key application of peptide therapeutics is into cancer mainly used for treating prostrate, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast cancer. and the consumption proportion is about 33.6% in 2017.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

The Peptide Therapeutics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major players in global Peptide Therapeutics market include:

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Takeda

Teva

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Ipsen

AbbVie

Allergan

Ferring

Merck

J & J

The Medicines

