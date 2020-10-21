At 4.8% CAGR, Electric Submeter Market Size Set to Register 9450 million USD by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Submeter market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9450 million by 2024, from US$ 7130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Submeter

Electric Submeter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric, water, gas, heat energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, it can gather data for remote reporting.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).

The key consumption markets locate at APAC, which take a market share of about one half. North America takes the market share of 18.13%, followed by Europe with 17.66%. Asia Pacific?s consumption market has a fast growing speed.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a relatively strong curve due to the replacement of utility meters.

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

