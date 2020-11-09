At 45% CAGR, Hydrogen Vehicle Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 5430 million USD by 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Hydrogen Vehicle market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Hydrogen Vehicle market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 45.0% over the next five years, will reach 5430 million US$ in 2023, from 580 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyota

Hyundai

Honda

Foton

SAIC

FeiChi Bus

Dongfeng

Hydrogen Vehicle use hydrogen gas to power an electric motor. Unlike conventional vehicles which run on gasoline or diesel, fuel cell cars and trucks combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, which runs a motor.

This report focuses on the Hydrogen Vehicle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, global market of Hydrogen Vehicle developed rapidly, with an average After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

In the last several years, global market of Hydrogen Vehicle developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 95%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Hydrogen Vehicle have a close relationship with the development of technology.

The global average price of Hydrogen Vehicle is in the decreasing trend, from 218 K USD/Unit in 2014 to 182 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

United States and Europe account for 50% and 10% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Hydrogen Vehicle are as high as less than 40%. On the other hand, the development speed of Hydrogen Vehicle in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 7%. The production region is mainly concentrated in Japan, Korea and China.

Market Concentration Rate is very high though the top 7 manufacturers occupies nearly 98% market share in 2017. There are still some of manufacturers participated in this market.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Home Use

