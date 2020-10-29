At 46.6% CAGR, Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Growing Significantly by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market report added by Market Study Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Competitive Landscape Due to COVID-19 Impact:

The Augmented Reality in Retail market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis.

Market segmentation:

By Technology

Marker Based AR

Markerless AR

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By Device

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart AR Mirrors

Handheld Devices

By Application

Try-On Solutions

Planning & Designing

Advertising & Marketing

Information Systems

By Retail Type

Furniture

Clothing and Accessories

Footwear

Cosmetic

others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top key players of the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market?

What are the highest competitors in the market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What are the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What are the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Major Companies in this report:

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Zugara, Inc.

Wikitude GmbH

Blippar

Zappar

Augment

Viewar

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Device, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Retail Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Dynamics

3.1. Augmented Reality in Retail Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Industry Analysis

