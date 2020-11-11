At 6.0% CAGR, Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Size Set to Register 6140 million USD by 2024

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market research report, added by Market Study Report LLC, is covering all major industry aspects and touches key scenarios like top players, competition, types, applications, regions, recent developments and future market predictions.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis obtained from a species of the plant genus Duboisia. It is mainly classified as an antispasmodic, which means that it is a drug used to suppress of muscle spasms, or involuntary contractions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Linnea, Alchem International

Alkaloids

According to this study, over the next five years the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 57 million by 2024, from US$ 40 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide.

The production of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis increased from 6.3 MT in 2012 to 6.9 MT in 2016, at a CARG 2.54%. The manufacturers are Boehringer-Ingelheim, Linnea, Alchem International and Alkaloids.

Boehringer-Ingelheim is the world leader with 77.62% of market share in 2016. Boehringer-Ingelheim produces both Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis API and Buscopan. They mainly sale Buscopan in market and the revenue of Buscopan is 236 EUR million and the revenue of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis API is 30.2 million in 2016.

It is used to treat pain and discomfort caused by abdominal cramps, menstrual cramps or other spasmodic activity in the digestive system. It is also effective at preventing bladder spasms.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Linnea

Alchem International

Alkaloids

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oral

Injection

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

