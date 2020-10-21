At 6.1% CAGR, Ellipsometer Market Size Set to Register 84 million USD by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On Ellipsometer Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of Ellipsometer Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

This report studies the ellipsometer market, an ellipsometer enables to measure the refractive index and the thickness of semi-transparent thin films. The instrument relies on the fact that the reflection at a dielectric interface depends on the polarization of the light while the transmission of light through a transparent layer changes the phase of the incoming wave depending on the refractive index of the material. An ellipsometer can be used to measure layers as thin as 1 nm up to layers which are several microns thick. Applications include the accurate thickness measurement of thin films, the identification of materials and thin layers and the characterization of surfaces.

Globally, J.A. Woollam, Horiba, Semilab, Sentech, Angstrom Sun Technologies, etc. are the top players. These manufacturers play important roles in global market. In China, the market also dominated Ellitop-Products, which has 10 years professional production history.

USA, Japan, Europe and China are the major consumers, occupy for over 88% of share. In the future, the emerging market will drive the market demand, especially in China, India, Southeast Asia. The infrastructure of these regions need further to be developed, with huge potential.

In the future, the market will be more competitive and the market concentration will be higher, more manufacturers will expand through merger and acquisition, and the small manufacturers will be gradually sifted out, especially for Laser Ellipsometer producers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ellipsometer market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 84 million by 2024, from US$ 59 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ellipsometer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ellipsometer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ellipsometer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Laser Ellipsometer

Spectroscopic Ellipsometer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Semiconductors and Electronics

Academia and Labs

Photovoltaics and Solar Cells

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

J.A. Woollam Co.(US)

Horiba (Japan)

Gaertner Scientific Corporation (US)

Semilab (Hungary)

Sentech (Germany)

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (India)

Ellitop-Products (China)

Accurion (Germany)

Angstrom Sun Technologies (US)

Film Sense (US)

