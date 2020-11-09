Business

At 6.5% CAGR, Scintillators Market Size Poised to Touch USD 609.4 million by 2025   

Market Study Report, LLC, has added a detailed study on the Scintillators Market which provides a brief summary of the growth trends influencing the market. The report also includes significant insights pertaining to the profitability graph, market share, regional proliferation and SWOT analysis of this business vertical. The report further illustrates the status of key players in the competitive setting of the Scintillators Market, while expanding on their corporate strategies and product offerings.

The scintillators market is estimated to account for US$ 609.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, rising from US$ 373.2 Mn in 2017. The growth of scintillators market is attributed to the rising adoption of medical equipment among medical & healthcare organizations in the developed economies and in developing countries.

In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. Change in lifestyle has resulted in more exposure to oncogenic factors. In 2015, The American Cancer Society estimated 1,658,370 cancer cases to be detected in the US. Cancer can be cured if diagnosed and treated at an initial stage. Furthermore, scintillators are being used widely for sentinel and breast node detection in gamma cameras to obtain high sensitivity and better spatial resolution.

The market for scintillators consists of well-recognized organizations as well as emerging companies namely; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Ladlum Measurements Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Scintacor Ltd., Rexon Components and TDL Systems Inc., Canberra Industries, Epic Crystals, Detec, and Zecotek Photonics Inc. among others

In our study, we have segmented the scintillators market by material composition, industries and end products. The two different types of scintillators available in the market includes organic scintillators, and inorganic scintillators. The organic scintillators segment is further sub segmented as single crystal scintillators, liquid scintillators, and plastic scintillators.

The breakdown of inorganic scintillators segment includes alkali halide scintillators and oxide-based scintillators. The industrial application areas of scintillators include nuclear power plants, medical & healthcare industry, oil & gas industries, research & industrial, and others. The end products segment includes fixed end products and portable end products.

Scintillation detectors are used for detection & analysis of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and neurological diseases. In CVD, medical imaging is used for blood flow analysis and heart functioning. According to the fact sheet published by the British Heart Foundation in February 2018, number of patients suffering from CVD in the UK was nearly 7 million in 2016. This number is expected to increase in the future owing to sedentary lifestyle, improper eating habits, and obesity.

In addition, the medical & healthcare sector is booming with continuous advancements in medical technology. This is also an active driver for the scintillators market as scintillators are heavily integrated onto various medical equipment such as X-ray machines, CT scanners, PET scanners, and SPECT scanners, among others. Moreover, in many countries, the governments mandate regulations for the usage of medical devices. This is forcing hospitals and healthcare organizations to procure technologically advanced scintillation and radiation detectors with organic or inorganic scintillators.

The significant positive change in medical & healthcare sector in North America region is anticipated to show a positive growth in scintillators market from 2018 to 2025. The fastest growing region in global scintillators market is anticipated to be Asia Pacific. The region is experiencing a significant growth in industrial sector.

Various general engineering industries such as automotive, mechanical instruments and mining and metal industries are growing at a rapid rate in the region. Pertaining to the need for contamination monitoring, non-destructive testing, and thermal neutron activation analysis, the companies are increasingly adopting scintillating technologies. This factor is also bolstering the market for scintillators in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the defense authorities are striving to strengthen their homeland security teams and minimize personnel loss from radioactive rays and materials.

