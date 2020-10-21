At 6.50% CAGR, Plasma Fractionation Market Size to Surpass $ 19 million by 2025

Global Plasma Fractionation Market valued approximately USD 19 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Key factors which are providing growth to the market are the increasing use of immunoglobulins in several therapeutic areas, increasing respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population across the world, and AATD driving the approval of alpha-1-antitrypsin, and growing plasma collection. However, limited reimbursement policies and high cost, are the major restraining factor which hinder the growth of this market.

Detailed segmentation of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market:

By Products:

Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Application:

Neurology

Immunology

Homology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Hemoto-Oncology

Rheumatology

Others

By End Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Leading Players studied in this report:

CSL, Grifols, Shire, Octapharma, Kedrion, LFB, Biotest, Sanquin, China Biologic Products, Bio Prodcuts Laboratory (BPO), Japan Blood Products Organization, Green Cross Corporation

Table of Contents

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report 2017-2025

Chapter 1 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Overview

Chapter 2 Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast

