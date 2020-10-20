At 8.6% CAGR, Aircraft Engine MRO Market Size will reach 39830 million USD by 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Aircraft Engine MRO market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Aircraft Engine MRO market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Engine MRO market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 39830 million by 2024, from US$ 28630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Engine MRO business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE

BBA Aviation

Rolls-Royce

Lufthansa Technik

Pratt & Whitney

MTU Maintenance

Delta TechOps

Air France/KLM

Standard Aero

Snecma

Wood Group Turbopower

Hellenic Aerospace

Sigma Aerospace

Chromalloy

Bet Shemesh

Air New Zealand

Asia Pacific Aerospace

IAI

ITP

Sabraliner

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Engine MRO market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Aircraft Engine MRO value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul

Segmentation by application:

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Engine MRO consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Engine MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Engine MRO manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Engine MRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aircraft Engine MRO submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

