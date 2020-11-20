At CAGR 9.45% | Cell Culture Market Size Worth $27978.89 Million By 2026

Cell Culture Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2015-2025 – Increase in research and development activities and increased production of biologics are the key drivers for Global Cell Culture Market.

Cell Culture Market is valued around USD 14870.31Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 27978.89 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.45 % over the forecast period.

Cell culture is a technique in which living cells are isolated from the plant or animal body and then grown in artificial environment with controlled conditions. It is widely adapted by the pharmaceutical industry to study the effect of medicines developed by the companies. The demand for cell culture products has achieved peak hold. Products such as bioreactors, mediums, reagents, and sera for the production of high-yield cell lines are widely used for the growth of cell culture. Furthermore, cell culture plays an important role in the development of new drugs and discovery of novel drugs for the treatment of various diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, HIV and others. Cell cultures are also used to study the structure of various cells and its’ functions which can be useful in various biopharmaceutical processes. It is one of the major tools used in the cell and molecular biology used for the drug development, manufacturing of biological compounds on a large scale. The major advantage of cell culture is its consistency and reproducibility of results which can be obtained from the batch of clonal cells.

During the study of global cell culture market, we have considered cell culture product type and application to analyze the market.

Global cell culture market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, global cell culture Market is classified as instruments, mediums, sera, and reagents. Based upon end-user, global cell culture market is classified as biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes and research institutes. Based upon cell culture, global cell culture market is classified as stem cell research, drug evaluation, genetic engineering, drug discovery, research, cellular study and production of biologics.

The regions covered in this cell culture market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Cell culture is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Cell Culture Market Reports–

Global cell culture market report covers prominent players like Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, VWR International LLC, GE Healthcare, PromoCell GmbH and others.

Increase in research and development coupled with technological advancement

The commercialization and growth of global cell culture market over the past 25 years has been highly impactful. Ongoing research and development activities in drug discovery and regenerative medicine from numerous players are endorsing development of new drugs for the treatment of various diseases. The consistent growth of biopharmaceutical industry has augmented the growth of cell culture market. Furthermore, increase in the production of biologics on a large scale is also expected to support the growth of cell culture market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations ethical issues and high cost of infrastructure are expected to inhibit the growth of cell culture market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Cell Culture Market

North America is expected to dominate the market with highest market share due to the presence of major market players in this region. In addition, increase in research and development activities and development of new drugs are expected to support the growth of cell culture market over the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second largest growing region over the forecast period due to various technological advancements and increasing demand for biologics are expected to promote the growth of cell culture market. Asia Pacific is the third largest and fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to the large population base, unmet needs, and increase in healthcare awareness among population with further expansion of major market players in this region. Furthermore, increasing disposable income supported by high economic growth are expected to fuel the growth of cell culture market over the forecast period.

Cell Culture Market Segmentation –

By Product Type



Instruments, Mediums, Sera, Reagents, Others

By Application

Stem cell research, Drug evaluation, Genetic engineering, Drug discovery, Research, Cellular study, Production of biologics

By End-Use



Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Institutes



By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

