At CAGR of 19.39%+, Cloud-Based Solutions Market | Increased Growth Rate, Revenue, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Cloud Based Solutions Market for Automotive: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Advancement in Wireless communication technology is the driving factor which helps to grow ­­Cloud Based Solutions Market for Automotive market.

Cloud-Based Solutions Market for Automotive is valued at USD 32.03 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 110.75 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 19.39% over the forecast period.

Cloud solution is a type of computing that depends on shared computing resources rather than having local servers or personal devices to handle variety of applications. Cloud based solutions has become most essential technology for many business professionals across the globe for several simple to complex operations. Automotive industry is one of the complex environments that have witnessed a rapid technological growth in the last decade. Nowadays many automotive company giants are opting cloud based solutions for handling different aspects ranging from engineering simulations to business dealings. Cloud bases solutions offer many cutting edge solutions to automotive industry it can automatically create data backups so automotive entities don’t need to worry about the important data in case accidental data loss occurs also help manufacturers to access green technology to develop environment friendly vehicles for consumers.

Cloud Based Solutions Market for Automotive is segmented on the basis of deployment type, application, vehicle type and region. Based on deployment type the global market is segmented into private cloud and public cloud. Based on application type the market is divided into Fleet management, infotainment, over the air (OTA) updates, telematics, ADAS and other services. On the basis of vehicle type market is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The regions covered in this cloud based solutions market for automotive market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Cloud Based Solutions Market for Automotive market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Cloud Based Solutions Market for Automotive Reports–

Key players of the Electric Vehicle Battery Management market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Blackberry Harman International, Verizon Wireless, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Trimble Inc, Sierra Wireless, Delphi Automotive PLC, Tom-tom International, Ericsson AB, Airbiquity Inc. and others.

Adoption of cloud based solutions is the key factor which helps Cloud Based Solutions Market for Automotive to grow.

In recent years, the growth in the number of vehicles are increasing has put the large stress on transportation system. Where rapid increase in vehicles, automotive companies are shifting to modern cloud-computing platforms for creating cloud native applications, operating system, the internet of things and planning a comprehensive software development methodology have contributed the growth of market. The cloud can help manufacturers become more flexible and adaptable to market and logistical demands. In particular, it can help them cost-effectively optimize their supply chains for sudden and sometimes unexpected growth. The cloud provides the much-needed elasticity both in terms of cost and more importantly the agility needed in the supply chain to support future growth. Hybrid approach in automotive industry will soon available in next upcoming years predicted to offer great opportunities.

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the Cloud Based Solutions Market for Automotive.

Asia pacific holds largest market across all over the world. Since 2009, China is the world’s largest automotive market and automotive manufacturing country. In 2014, sales of vehicle units are nearly about 23 million. China focuses on the expansion of light pure electric vehicles by technological developments in key technologies such as batteries, electric motors and control systems by using cloud based services. North America is the second largest market followed by Europe and Latin America. North American automotive industry is witnessing the fastest growth rate of modernization, and automation and robotisation are primary investments for manufacturers. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are expected to develop considerably over the forecast period.

Cloud-Based Solutions Market for Automotive Segmentation –

By Deployment Type

Private cloud, Public cloud

By Application Type

Fleet Management, Infotainment, Over the Air (OTA) Updates, Telematics, ADAS, Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

