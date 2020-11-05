World

At least 125,000 jobs were destroyed by Covid-19 – Economy

Photo of il ilNovember 5, 2020

The Minister of Labor announced new mechanisms to support employment on a day that the numbers show Covid-19 has destroyed 125,000 jobs in the past three months. Between July and September alone, with the end of simplified layoffs, the unemployed population rose 45.1% from the previous quarter, says INE.

Ana Mendes Godinho argued this Wednesday that as part of the support provided by the dismissal after …

