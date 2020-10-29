At least 3 attacks and a beheaded woman. How did France get here? – Executive digest

In January 2015, Paris was rocked by a series of attacks that spanned three days of violence. Writing the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo was the starting point for a wave of uncertainty that ended with an attack on a kosher supermarket. The basis of everything would be religious motivations associated with Islam.

A total of 17 people died and the debate over tension between France and Muslim citizens has intensified again. Five years later, that tension is returning today. At least three attacks have been confirmed or linked to the country in France, coinciding with the celebrations for the birth of Prophet Muhammad. According to Reuters, a woman is said to have been beheaded.

But how is this new escalation of violence justified? According to CNN, anti-immigration rhetoric has also increased in recent years, particularly in relation to Muslim communities in France.

One of the roots of the problem is that France is a secular state that puts national identity before religion – whatever it is. However, this love for secularism, along with some factions in society, has grown into an activist movement that eventually turns into xenophobia.

President Emamnuel Macron has tried to alleviate this conflict by speaking of separating beliefs from the state, not integration. The president has also focused on combating radical organizations and hate speech, rather than pointing out Muslim communities as a problem.

More than five million Muslims live in France, and while most are not radical, they are all affected in some way by the country’s secular legislation. For example, there are laws that stipulate how women should dress so that traditional clothing cannot be worn: In 2004, hijabs, as well as the Jewish yarmulke or large Christian crosses, were banned in public schools. In 2011 it was the turn of burqas to be banned.

At the time, President Nicolas Sarkozy claimed that these costumes threatened French secularism and would degrade you to women. Today Emmanuel Macron’s speech is different: “We have to stay together without distinction because above all we are citizens who are united by the same values, a history, a fate,” said the current president on October 16. quoted by CNN.

Emmanuel Macron’s words were uttered in homage to Samuel Paty, who was beheaded the same day in an attack on the Paris suburbs. The professor had shown Charlie Hebdo’s controversial cartoons to his students.

“He was killed for teaching students freedom of expression, freedom to believe and not to believe,” the president said. France will continue to “love debates, reasonable discussions, science and its controversies”. “We will not give up caricatures and drawings, even if others withdraw.”