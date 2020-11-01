At least four killed by Typhoon Goni in the Philippines – World

At least four people died this Sunday in the Philippines as a result of Typhoon Goni, the strongest of the year to hit the country. After more than 300,000 people withdrew, the authorities reported “catastrophic” conditions in some areas.

The storm hit Catanduanes Island at around 5 a.m. on Sunday (9 p.m. GMT on Saturday) with winds of 225 km / h and gusts of 310 km / h causing roofs, trees and flash floods.

According to the national meteorological agency, Goni lost strength on the island of Luzon in the direction of Manila when he was originally classified in the “super typhoon” category.

“Winds of catastrophic violence and heavy and heavy rains” are expected in the next 12 hours in the regions along the typhoon trail, especially in the provinces near the capital, the agency warned on Saturday, adding that “the situation in these areas are particularly dangerous “.

Almost a million Filipinos were displaced on Saturday because of Typhoon Goni.

Typhoon Goni comes a week after Molave, which hit the same region, caused 22 deaths and flooded a huge agricultural area before heading to Vietnam.

Civil defense chief Ricardo Jalad said “almost a million” people have left their homes in the Bicol region, which includes the southern part of Luzon Island and Catanduanes Island.

Schools that have been vacant since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic are being used as emergency shelters for people who have had to leave their homes, as well as government sports facilities and evacuation centers.

The Philippines is hit by an average of two dozen tropical storms and typhoons each year, which destroy crops, fragile homes and infrastructure, and keep the entire population in persistent poverty.

The worst in recent history was super typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which killed more than 7,300 people, especially in downtown Tacloban, which was flooded by huge waves.