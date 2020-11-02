Attack the synagogue in Austria. There are already “several injuries” – Executive Digest

A synagogue was attacked this Monday in Vienna, the capital of Austria. The temple is located in Seitenstettengasse in the city center.

According to the “Kronen Zeitung” newspaper, a police officer was shot and is life-threatening.

The police have already confirmed the situation through social networks, stating that “several people were injured” and that there was shooting “.

Shots fired in the neighborhood – there are injured people – stay away from all public places or public transport – do not share videos or photos!

– POLICE VIENNA (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

The attacker or attackers are on the run and a search operation has been set up.

The local media also speak of several shots at Schwedenplatz, a square near the synagogue. The police confirmed the need for a mega-operation on the spot to control the situation.