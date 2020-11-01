Austerity measures and poor policies exacerbate unemployment for

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate among young people aged 18 to 24 is 16.4 percentage points higher than the percentage of the general unemployed. This is shown by the PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) published on Friday (30).

For Juliane Furno, PhD in economic development at the Unicamp (State University of Campinas), the situation has worsened due to the lack of public youth policies in recent years and due to the austerity policy adopted by the federal government, which led to devaluation in the EU Minimum wage for workers.

“In fact, the main jobs lost due to the decline in economic activity due to the social isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic are the very low-paid, low-skilled and mostly informal jobs normally occupied by young people with the least experience in life and in the market, ”explains the specialist.

According to the survey, the unemployment rate for 18 to 24 year olds was 29.7% in Q2 2020, while that of the general population was 13.3% in the reporting period. According to the survey, the number of unemployed was 13.794 million, reaching 14.4% in the quarter that ended in August – a record in the IBGE range that began in 2012.

“In the governments of Lula and Dilma, youth unemployment fell significantly by 2015 because those who were looking were absorbed by the job opportunities that were created with more formality and dynamism in the labor market, but some of these young people also stopped looking for jobs. So when we talk about public youth policy, we are talking about creating conditions for the labor market to take in young people, but also about creating public policies that allow these young people to spend more time studying, ”says Furno.

“As of 2015, the families who had a job and were expecting the minimum wage to increase, had an unemployed family member with the crisis and the resulting austerity policy, so the young man had to return to look for work to supplement the family income. The rise in unemployment is due to the fact that young people are looking for work, in addition to the actual layoffs or the fact that they cannot find work, ”adds the specialist.

Perspectives

According to the expert, the outlook for young people and the unemployed is not good. “Since the federal government has not made any specific proposals for young people, with the exception of the proposal for a job that suppresses rights, this is the green and yellow work card that mainly affects young people. State youth policy is fairly demobilized, the situation of inactivity among young people is deteriorating. In this way, more young people will keep looking for vacancies or join adults, putting pressure on the unemployed and lowering proposed wages based on demand and demand. ”

“There is an urgent need for the government to think about public employment policies, mainly less skilled jobs that accept young people as work fronts and other policies, but also think about a range of guidelines such as scholarships for public students to enable these young people to get involved is studying and can gain more professional qualifications, ”he concludes.

Negative data

PNAD produced other negative results as well. The number of employees is the lowest in the series at 81.666 million, declining 5% in the quarter and 12.8% in 12 months. In addition, the number of employees with formal contracts decreased by 6.5% to 29.067 million compared to the previous quarter. The number of workers without formal contracts fell by 5% to 8.755 million.

Edition: Lucas Weber