Australia condemns forced gynecological tests on passengers at Doha – World Airport

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne today accused Qatar of performing gynecological tests on passengers on at least 10 flights during the layover at Doha International Airport earlier this month.

Canberra protested to the government of Qatar this week against the “offensive” treatment of women after Channel 7 reported on local television that a group of female passengers traveling to Australia underwent these tests on September 2nd after a newborn was born in found in a bathroom in the terminal of Qatar.

The Australian Minister did not provide the total number of women affected, nor did she mention their nationality or the final destination of their flights.