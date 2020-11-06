Austrian government orders closure of “radical mosques” – world

The Austrian government ordered the closure of “radical mosques” four days after the attack on Vienna by a supporter of the group of the extremist Islamic State (IS), the AFP news agency reported on Friday.

According to AFP, the Austrian government will shortly give further details at a press conference with the Minister for Cults and Integration, Susanne Raab, and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.

In a statement, the most important Muslim representative organization, the IGGÖ, which operates 360 mosques, confirmed that it had closed a place of worship that “violates its doctrine”.