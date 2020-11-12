Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Size, Shares, CAGR By 2025

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to register sizable growth over the coming years owing to rising cases of localized and systemic autoimmune diseases. Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis are some of the types of autoimmune diseases that are prevailing across the globe at an alarming rate. These conditions affect a significant number of people worldwide. According to a report by The Lupus Foundation of America, an estimated 1.5 million Americans, and at least 5 million people worldwide, suffer from a form of lupus.

Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market is estimated to grow substantially owing to rising demand for diagnostic assays and kits to diagnose growing cases of type 1 diabetes, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and pernicious anemia. In 2018, the localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market accounted for over 66% market revenue share. Increasing levels of awareness in patients as a result of government efforts is a key factor expected to drive segment growth.

The systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period owing to various technological advancements like development of multiple autoantibodies screening tests which enable diagnosis and treatment of diseases at an early stage.

According to a report by the AARDA (American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association), in the U.S., over 50 million people are affected by autoimmune diseases, with number likely to increase rapidly in the future. These disorders are mainly seen to occur in women across all age groups. High awareness regarding the benefits of early and accurate diagnosis, higher levels of healthcare expenditure and the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities in the country are projected to be the key factors fueling market size over the forecast timeframe.

