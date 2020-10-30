Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Selbyville, Delaware the Automated Immunoassay Analysers dynamics, forces, companies and trends have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the industry for this newly released research report now available with Market Study Report.

Rising preference for automated devices in hospitals and laboratories owing to improved efficiency and quality of laboratory operations is fueling the growth of global automated immunoassay analysers market. These devices maintain high quality standards of diagnostic testing despite staff shortage which is a common problem in diagnostic laboratories, thereby encouraging the product adoption.

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe coupled with rising awareness & growing demand for early diseases detection to prevent complications and decide effective treatment are providing impetus to automated immunoassay analysers market to grow.

Based on the product type, chemiluminescence segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.4% over the projection period. Chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers offers high accuracy and sensitivity through the use of a low analyte concentration. These devices improve the work efficiency and efficacy by identifying more than hundred analytes per hour.

Speaking of the application scope, endocrinology segment was valued at USD 1,641.3 million in 2017 and is predicted to grow at a significant rate over the forecast duration. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising adolescent population who are at a higher risk of enlargement of endocrine gland as a result of imbalance in hormones are driving the segment growth.

Elaborating on the end-user spectrum, automated immunoassay analysers market share from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies is anticipated to expand at 14.4% CAGR over the estimated timeframe. Drug monitoring applications that includes diagnosis of complications, identification and customization of optimal drug specific to the concerned patient are fueling the demand for automated immunoassay analysers across pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies.

Considering the geographical landscape, India automated immunoassay analysers market is appraised to register a CAGR of 18.2% during 2018-2024. Increase in number of laboratories performing routine tests along with rising awareness regarding general health are supporting the regional market growth.

Prominent players in global automated immunoassay analysers industry are Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, BioMérieux, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biokit, Inova DX, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Luminex Corporation, Randox Laboratories, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics among others.

