Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market 2020: Latest Development & Trends Forecast To 2024

Automated immunoassay analyzers market will be significantly driven by the surging preference for automated instruments in hospitals and laboratories to improve the efficiency and quality of operations. Higher deployment of the lab automation components will increase the need and use of automated immunoassay analyzers.

Automated immunoassay analyzers are basically deployed for carrying out various types of immunoassay testing for research and academic laboratories, and also to test and diagnose infectious diseases, cardiological, endocrinological, and oncological diseases, and allergies. They are also used heavily for drug monitoring in hospitals, research organizations, and diagnostics laboratories. While it is rather overt that the product has a massive application spectrum, its application in oncology is most widely popular.

From endocrinology applications, the demand for automated immunoassay analyzers will witness favorable growth post the ongoing 2020 dominant coronavirus crisis. The segment grossed more than USD 1,641.3 million in yearly remunerations in 2017. The growth can be attributed to the expanding adolescent population who are at a higher risk of developing endocrine gland caused due to hormonal imbalances and consistent prevalence of diabetic conditions.

Consumption of automated immunoassay analyzers across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is likely to get close to a growth rate of 14.4% over the coming years. Drug monitoring applications for automated analyzers can be identified as diagnosis of complications like toxicity, identification, and the following customization of the therapeutics specific to the affected patients. Rising geriatric population with enhanced health care services, fueling demand for genetic testing and drug profiling are some diverse factors driving the segment growth.

Regionally, the U.K. led the automated immunoassay analyzers market in Europe and brought in more than USD 767.8 million in revenue shares in 2017, with consistent occurrences of infectious diseases in the region. The ailments can be acknowledged as an economic and health saddle in the United Kingdom, and their treatment costs contributed to over EUR 30 billion in the same year.

Renowned players operating in automated immunoassay analyzers market recently witnessed one of their co-participants, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the reputed American biotech company, launch a novel mass spectrometry-based clinical analyzer, called Thermo Scientific Cascadion. Known sources cite that the company has introduced this device as a tool that depicts that properties of convenient usage, robustness, and automation, as a combined characteristic that is far improved than that of a conventional immunoassay analyzer.

