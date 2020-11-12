Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2025

Global automated infrastructure management solutions market is expected to gain significant traction in the forthcoming years due to growing dependence on data center solutions for the management and processing of data across various end-use segments. Evolving digitization trends have resulted in increased adoption of cloud-based technologies in data centers. These ensure efficient management of various IT operations.

Cloud infrastructure automation tools offer numerous benefits such as automatic software updates and increased collaborations that help ensure fast and flexible delivery of service. One of major advantage of cloud computing is that it provides high competitiveness to the system, ensuring efficient management of complex and hybrid cloud environments. These tools facilitate delivery of optimized infrastructure solutions by accelerating the organizational process, particularly for mission critical applications.

The use of online data management platforms has risen substantially over the past few years. Data volumes equivalent to several terabytes need to be handled and processed regularly. Consequently, this has created a strong need for reliable software applications to help perform critical operations including seismic interpretation, well-path planning, and unconventional system engineering. Robust demand for high-performance computing, data processing, data transfer and data back-up solutions is driving global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market outlook.

Lately, numerous cloud players are seen investing in data centers. In 2019, Google announced its plans to invest $13 billion for the construction of data centers in the United States. Industries such as oil & gas, energy production and petroleum also demanding data center solutions.

Companies operating in these sectors are adopting reliable software applications to manage multi-terabyte data volumes that are generated during critical activities like seismic interpretation, well-path planning, and unconventional system engineering. Increasing demand for data processing, back-up, high-performance computing has also encouraged industries to adopt Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market. They are as follows:

Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Denso Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Facebook, Inc., General Motors Company, Google Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Interxion Holding N.V., LG Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corporation, Tesla, Inc., The Boeing Company, Volkswagen AG

In Asia Pacific, companies operating in the IT & telecom sector have recorded high demands for Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market. Numerous firms are establishing their own data centers as well as adopting AIM solutions to streamline its work operations. Complexity in manual handling and document management has highlighted the significance of such solutions. In addition to this, rapid advancements in the export and manufacturing sector of Japan, India and China is influencing the automation data center facilities.

