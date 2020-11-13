Automatic Emergency Braking Market: Growth Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2024

The expanding automotive industry will also add a noticeable stimulus to the automatic emergency braking market. According to reliable statistics, the automotive industry was estimated to sell nearly 78.6 million passenger vehicles in 2017. In terms of production and sales, China and the United States are among the leading countries in the automotive industry with 6.9 million passenger cars having been sold in the U.S. alone in 2016.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1171

While the automotive industry is led by such giants as Volkswagen, Daimler and Toyota, the automotive supplier industry, which also plays a major role in the automatic emergency braking market, is led by Bosch, Continental, Denso, Magna etc. Aided by initiatives like the Paris Agreement, electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to register 20% CAGR over 2018-2024, adding greater growth impetus to the overall market. As passenger vehicles witness explosive demand in the emerging economies, it is predictable that the automatic emergency braking market will also register a massive growth rate as traffic safety concerns will be rising with the increasing use of vehicles.

Automatic emergency braking market has been gaining increasing traction in the recent years, primarily due to the rising concern and awareness regarding the death toll due to traffic injuries. However, the surging emergence of autonomous vehicles has also been majorly responsible for the expansion of this vertical. For instance, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, Intel’s subsidiary that develops driver assistance systems, announced that it will be supplying two China based companies with tools that would help in the development of driverless cars. But for driverless cars to become a reality, automatic preventive braking, which is an enhanced version of automatic emergency braking, have to be fully functional and installed on driverless vehicles.

Apparently, automatic preventive braking will work by applying small preventive brakes that will increase the distance between two vehicles and maintain safe distance between vehicles rather than brake suddenly to avoid collision. Integration of such braking systems on autonomous vehicles as well as ordinary vehicles driven by humans will immensely augment the safety of passengers as well as pedestrians. Such considerations taken by automakers are certain to add a considerable boost to the growth of the automatic emergency braking market.

Get this report Customized to your requirements@ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1171

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5 Automatic Emergency Braking Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Global automatic emergency braking market share by vehicle, 2017 & 2024

5.2 ICE

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2.3 Passenger cars

5.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2.4 LCV

5.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2.5 HCV

5.2.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.3 Electric & hybrid vehicle

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024, (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/automatic-emergency-braking-AEB-Market

About Us: –

DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com