Automobile Cylinder Sleeve Market Size to surge at 3.1% CAGR Poised to Touch USD 2420 Million by 2024

Automobile Cylinder Sleeve is the abbreviation of engine cylinder liner; it is setting in the cylinder of the cylinder. The piston, cylinder head and the cylinder liner constitute the engine?s combustor. The Automobile Cylinder Sleeve includes the dry and wet cylinder liner, the material are usually steel or aluminum alloys.

Usually, the automotive have three, four, six, eight, ten or twelve cylinders. The commercial vehicles have more cylinders than the passenger vehicles.

The classification of Automotive Cylinder Sleeve includes Cast Iron, Alloy and Other. The proportion of Cast Iron in 2017 is about 75%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Automotive Cylinder Sleeve is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The former account for market share more than 80%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automobile Cylinder Sleeve market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 2020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automobile Cylinder Sleeve business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Automobile Cylinder Sleeve value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cast Iron

Alloy

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

